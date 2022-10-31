Incredibil: Insulele Sandwich-ul de Sud, Akrotiri, Turks și Caicos au fost incluse în lista neprietenilor Kremliniului

Moscova continuă să completeze lista teritoriilor neprietenoase Kremlinului. Ultimele, dar, foarte probabil, nu cele din urmă, în această listă au fost incluse 11 teritorii ale Marii Britanii, multe dintre ele mai puțin cunoscute.

Astfel, după cum scrie Agenția de știri TASS, este vorba despre Bermude, Teritoriul Antarctic Britanic, Teritoriul Britanic al Oceanului Indian, Insulele Cayman, Insulele Falkland, Montserrat, Pitcairn. Insulele, Sf. Elena, Insulele Ascension și Tristan da Cunha, Georgia de Sud și Insulele Sandwich de Sud, Akrotiri și Dhekelia, Insulele Turks și Caicos.

Iată și originalul știrii:

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Russian government has added 11 British Overseas Territories to its unfriendly countries list, the Russian Cabinet’s website said on Sunday.

„Eleven more British Overseas Territories have been added to the list [of territories] that supported the sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia. These are: Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, St. Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, Turks and Caicos Islands,” the message says.

It is noted that originally the list included only three British-controlled territories: the island of Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar. „Thus, all 14 British Overseas Territories are now included in the unfriendly countries list,” the message reads.

Vă reamintim că Republica Moldova nu face parte din lista neprietenilor Rusiei.

FOTO: Insulele Turks și Caicos