Top 10 cele mai așteptate filme ale anului 2020

OdN
IMDb a publicat lista celor mai asteptate filme ale anului 2020. 2020 vine cu o mulțime de filme, insa potrivit IMDb, aceste 10 productii sunt cele mai populare in randul userilor. Lista este dominata de peliculele cu supereroi si de continuarile anumitor francize. 

10. Fast & Furious 9
Distributie: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren

 

Data de lansare: 22 mai 22, 2020

 

9. The King’s Man
Distributie: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Goode, Gemma Arterton

Data de lansare: 18 septembrie 2020

8. Dune
Distributie: Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac

Data de lansare: decembrie 2020

7. Wonder Woman 1984
Distributie: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig

Data de lansare: 5 iunie 2020

6. Mulan
Distributie: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jet Li 

Data de lansare: 27 martie 2020

5. Black Widow
Distributie: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz

Data de lansare: 1 mai 2020

4. No Time to Die

Distributie: Daniel Craig, Lashanna Lynch, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas

Data de lansare: 10 aprilie 2020

3. Top Gun: Maverick

Distributie: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman

Data de lansare: 25 iunie 2020

2. Sonic the Hedgehog
Distributie: Jim Carrey, James Marsden

Data de lansare: 14 februarie 2020

1. Birds of Prey

Distributie: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor

Data de lansare: 7 februarie 2020

 

 

