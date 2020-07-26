Top 10 cele mai așteptate filme ale anului 2020

IMDb a publicat lista celor mai asteptate filme ale anului 2020. 2020 vine cu o mulțime de filme, insa potrivit IMDb, aceste 10 productii sunt cele mai populare in randul userilor. Lista este dominata de peliculele cu supereroi si de continuarile anumitor francize.
10. Fast & Furious 9
Distributie: Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren
Data de lansare: 22 mai 22, 2020
9. The King’s Man
Distributie: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Goode, Gemma Arterton
Data de lansare: 18 septembrie 2020
8. Dune
Distributie: Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac
Data de lansare: decembrie 2020
7. Wonder Woman 1984
Distributie: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig
Data de lansare: 5 iunie 2020
6. Mulan
Distributie: Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, Jet Li
Data de lansare: 27 martie 2020
5. Black Widow
Distributie: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz
Data de lansare: 1 mai 2020
4. No Time to Die
Distributie: Daniel Craig, Lashanna Lynch, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas
Data de lansare: 10 aprilie 2020
3. Top Gun: Maverick
Distributie: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman
Data de lansare: 25 iunie 2020
2. Sonic the Hedgehog
Distributie: Jim Carrey, James Marsden
Data de lansare: 14 februarie 2020
1. Birds of Prey
Distributie: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor
Data de lansare: 7 februarie 2020
SURSA: www.filmnow.ro